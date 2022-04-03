Brokerages Set Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) PT at $21.50

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

UBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 180,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

