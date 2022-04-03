Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Target Price at $10.60

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UniCredit stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

