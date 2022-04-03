Brokerages Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,486. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

