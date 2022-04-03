Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $27.83

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,753. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,885,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 735,972 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 673,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.