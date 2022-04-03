Brokerages Set Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target at $31.40

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$8.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 419,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,970. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

