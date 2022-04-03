Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT at $61.90

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after buying an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

