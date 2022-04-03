Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $31.22

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

