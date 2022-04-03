Brokerages Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target at $82.25

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($86.81) to €78.00 ($85.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

HelloFresh stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

