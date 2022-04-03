Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $34.29

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,269. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

