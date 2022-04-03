Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $98.44

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

