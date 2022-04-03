Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $56.88

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

