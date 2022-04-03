Brokerages Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 240,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,754. The company has a market cap of $488.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

