Brokerages Set Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 89,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,737. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $304.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

