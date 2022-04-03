Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target at $4.60

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

ADVM opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $127.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

