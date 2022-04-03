Brokerages Expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Wolfspeed reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

