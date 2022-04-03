Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.15. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 386,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,314. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 in the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

