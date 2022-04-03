Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.31 Million

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will report $965.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $953.12 million to $986.40 million. Trimble reported sales of $886.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

