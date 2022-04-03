Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 920,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,984. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.