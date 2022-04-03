Brokerages Expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pampa Energía.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 202,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

