Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.08. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

JKHY traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $200.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

