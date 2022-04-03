Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.89) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

ESPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 945,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

