Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,250 shares of company stock worth $1,541,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

