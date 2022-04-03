Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $184,346 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 437,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

