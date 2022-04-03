Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.35. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2,751.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. 1,329,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average of $262.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.