Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. SLM posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after buying an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,263,000 after buying an additional 257,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 424,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

