Brokerages Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

