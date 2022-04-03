Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $4.01. Cheniere Energy posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $13.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $12.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $142.09 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

