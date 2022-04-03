Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

