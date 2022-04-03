British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $733.00

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733 ($9.60) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.61). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.60), with a volume of 60,257 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733. The firm has a market cap of £812.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.03.
About British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM)
