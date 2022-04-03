British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.61) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BATS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,226 ($42.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £73.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,218.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,867.68. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.15), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($364,911.68). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15 shares of company stock worth $45,985.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

