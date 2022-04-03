Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $150,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $73.82. 12,528,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

