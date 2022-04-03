Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

