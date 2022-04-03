BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $660.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.21 million and the highest is $681.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $651.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BV. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 70,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

