Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of BCOV opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $323.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

