Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.