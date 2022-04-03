Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
BREE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.51).
Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).
About Breedon Group (Get Rating)
Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.