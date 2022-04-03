Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $130.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after acquiring an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

