Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.75.

BOOT stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

