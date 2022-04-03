Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,367.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,313.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,358.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

