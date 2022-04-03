boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.33.

A number of analysts have commented on BHHOF shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Investec raised shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

