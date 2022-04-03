boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $147.24

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.24 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 88.22 ($1.16). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 5,711,835 shares traded.

BOO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Get boohoo group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.24.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.