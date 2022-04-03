BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.57.

BOKF opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

