BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AC. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.80.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.36 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

