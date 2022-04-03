BMO Capital Markets Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $405.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.36.

SEDG opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.57 and a 200 day moving average of $293.89. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,243,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

