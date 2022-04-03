Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.01

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.01 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.73). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 706,162 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £652.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59), for a total value of £42,350 ($55,475.50).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

