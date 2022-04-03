Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Head to Head Survey

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Owl Capital and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.83%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25% StoneCastle Financial 72.76% N/A N/A

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. StoneCastle Financial pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. StoneCastle Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and StoneCastle Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 21.72 -$376.17 million N/A N/A StoneCastle Financial $17.36 million 8.07 $12.63 million $1.88 11.34

StoneCastle Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

About StoneCastle Financial (Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

