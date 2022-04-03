Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Shares Up 5.1%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 21,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 11,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

