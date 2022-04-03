Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after buying an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,490,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.