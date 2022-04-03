Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

