Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

